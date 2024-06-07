First National Bank of Omaha Sells 969 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.07% of Omnicell worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 65.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Omnicell by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 43,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,494. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

