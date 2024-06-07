First National Bank of Omaha Has $831,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.70. The company had a trading volume of 67,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,914 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

