First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded down $13.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.61. 1,289,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,891. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

