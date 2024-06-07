First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $53.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FR. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

FR stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

