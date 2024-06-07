Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.89 and last traded at $114.78. Approximately 3,551,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 18,185,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.97.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $448.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

