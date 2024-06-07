Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,237,877,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,272.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 434,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,946,000 after buying an additional 416,545 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,410,000 after buying an additional 384,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.79, for a total value of $1,478,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,915,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $483.58. 75,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,347. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $323.02 and a 52-week high of $485.85. The company has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

