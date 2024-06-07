Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1,787.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,916. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $63.29.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

