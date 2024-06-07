Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 712,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,058. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

