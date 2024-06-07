Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 829 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 204,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in CVS Health by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,493 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 224,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $60.98. 9,539,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,209,938. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

