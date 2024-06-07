Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Receives $432.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $432.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

Everest Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Everest Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Everest Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Everest Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EG opened at $379.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.00 and a 200 day moving average of $377.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Group will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

