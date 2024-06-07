Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

