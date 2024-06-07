Ethereum Name Service Trading 14.8% Lower This Week (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Ethereum Name Service has a market cap of $690.65 million and approximately $124.29 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be bought for $21.91 or 0.00031639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

About Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,522,342 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralised naming system built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to map human-readable names to machine-readable identifiers. It simplifies the user experience by replacing complex Ethereum addresses with easy-to-remember names, supporting address mapping, content hashes, metadata storage, and cross-platform usability. ENS was created by Nick Johnson and Alex Van de Sande under the Ethereum Foundation and launched in May 2017.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Name Service should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Name Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

