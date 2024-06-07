Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $29.20 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $29.20 or 0.00041089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and $184.44 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,067.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.39 or 0.00723800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00117708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00057257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00089269 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000323 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,420,819 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

