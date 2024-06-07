Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $270.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.19.

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $239.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

