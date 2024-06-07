Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 232.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,888 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 81,051 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Autodesk worth $28,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,680 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

Autodesk stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,846. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.46 and a 200 day moving average of $236.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.