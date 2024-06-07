Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,117 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $132,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,414,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,505. The stock has a market cap of $330.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

