Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 501,072 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 141.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,072 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $168,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 297,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,646,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,553,000 after acquiring an additional 91,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,991. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.64.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

