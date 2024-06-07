Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,614,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Chevron worth $688,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 167,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,791,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 434,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,876,000 after buying an additional 184,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.36. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $288.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

