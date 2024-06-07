Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $230,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $108.92. 232,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,460. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.