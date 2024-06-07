Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $560.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,224 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $560,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.51. 115,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,738. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.03.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

