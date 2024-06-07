Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $195.31 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Arista Networks worth $195,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 72,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 41,007 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.90. The stock had a trading volume of 668,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,497. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $329.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total value of $592,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,368 shares of company stock worth $119,728,043. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

