Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,993,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 13.12% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $281,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6,707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 361,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

