Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,245,802 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $611,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 367.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the period.

VEU traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

