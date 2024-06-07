Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.69.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tactive Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $7,590,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 355,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 133,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 402.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 806,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,527,000 after buying an additional 645,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

