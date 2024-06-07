Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 378.47% from the company’s previous close.

Entera Bio Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ENTX stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

Entera Bio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENTX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

