Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 2 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Elementis Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

Elementis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

