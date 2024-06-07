Eight Capital Trims Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Target Price to C$13.50

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coveo Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.71.

TSE CVO opened at C$7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$407.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$6.66 and a one year high of C$12.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.57.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

