Ecolab’s (ECL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.56.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $240.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.50. Ecolab has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $240.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

