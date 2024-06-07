Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of PLOW traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.93. 137,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $575.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $35.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $95.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLOW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.