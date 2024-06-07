Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Donaldson updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.330-3.390 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.33-3.39 EPS.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DCI opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

