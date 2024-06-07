Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,303,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169,789 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.51% of Dominion Energy worth $202,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 91,261 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.27. 3,396,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,942. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.