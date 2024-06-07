discoverIE Group plc (DSCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:DSCV opened at GBX 720 ($9.22) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 735 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 727.51. The firm has a market cap of £690.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,354.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. discoverIE Group has a one year low of GBX 586 ($7.51) and a one year high of GBX 958 ($12.27).
In related news, insider Clive Watson purchased 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £24,743.10 ($31,701.60). In other discoverIE Group news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £26,880 ($34,439.46). Also, insider Clive Watson bought 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £24,743.10 ($31,701.60). 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
