Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 433,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 193,364 shares.The stock last traded at $87.73 and had previously closed at $86.69.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.