Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 433,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 193,364 shares.The stock last traded at $87.73 and had previously closed at $86.69.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after buying an additional 96,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

