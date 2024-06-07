Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.33

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.33 and last traded at $138.20, with a volume of 3024914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.94.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

