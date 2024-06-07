Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 147,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

