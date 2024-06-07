Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.06

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 98704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

