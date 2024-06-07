Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.80.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $191.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 19.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,383,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 345.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 265.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

