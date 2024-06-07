DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Shares Down 1.3%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 49,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 30,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.19.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

