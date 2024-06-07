DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0429 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00083980 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00029864 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012040 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

