Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,791 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Cummins worth $39,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CMI traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.22. 773,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

