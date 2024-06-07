CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Acquires $35,750.00 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,500 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,355,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,377,958.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CSP Stock Down 3.4 %

CSP stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. CSP Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.38.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.

CSP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. CSP’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of CSP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSP by 102.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 207,253 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CSP by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CSP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

