CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.93-$4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of 3.976-4.011, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.930-4.030 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $340.49 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.45, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,557,956.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

