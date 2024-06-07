CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.64. 393,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,667,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,246,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 451.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

