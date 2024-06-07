CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.01 and last traded at $59.66. Approximately 293,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,656,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $65.53.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,624 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $71,496,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,661,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,599,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.