Contrasting Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) & RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 13.40% 11.72% 5.36% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Global Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $9.78 billion 2.56 $986.23 million $5.04 19.44 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Global Payments and RTCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Payments and RTCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 1 5 21 0 2.74 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Payments currently has a consensus target price of $149.11, indicating a potential upside of 51.50%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Payments is more favorable than RTCORE.

Risk and Volatility

Global Payments has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 8.26, suggesting that its stock price is 726% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Payments beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, payroll and reporting, and human capital management. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, account payables, and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About RTCORE

(Get Free Report)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.