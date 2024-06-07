Compound 24-Hour Volume Hits $44.54 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $54.93 or 0.00079379 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $457.24 million and $44.54 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00012180 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,324,442 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,324,437.57799603 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 59.97753299 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 499 active market(s) with $24,803,137.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.