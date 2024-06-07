Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU) Director Purchases C$27,200.00 in Stock

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Santoro acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,200.00.
Comet Industries Price Performance
CMU traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901. The company has a market cap of C$22.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of -0.19. Comet Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.70 and a 1 year high of C$4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 107.37.
About Comet Industries
