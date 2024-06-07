Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.33 on Monday. Coffee has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

