Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 12,430 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.3% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,121,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,150,000 after purchasing an additional 350,293 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,627,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,198,000 after buying an additional 112,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.20. 1,414,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,166. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

