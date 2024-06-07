Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Clifford Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 164,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,078. The company has a market capitalization of $443.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

